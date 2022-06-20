Administration ensuring foolproof arrangements to hold smooth and transparent PC Sangrur by-elections: Returning Officer

New Delhi :Returning Officer, Parliamentary Constituency-12 Sangrur Mr. Jitendra Jorwal, on Sunday, said that the constituency is all set for polls as all arrangements were being ensured to hold free, fair and peaceful by-elections. The RO informed that total State machinery of all nine assembly constituencies falling under PC- Sangrur is working round the clock to ensure peaceful, free and fair elections. He said that as many as 15,69,240 electorates including 8,30,056 Male, 7,39,140 Female and 44 Transgenders. There are 16 candidates— 13 Male and 3 Women, in fray for the by-election, he added.

Voting will take place in the Sangrur Parliamentary Constituency on June 23, 2022 from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The counting of votes will be held on June 26, 2022.

Giving the briefing about law and order, Mr. Jitendra Jorwal said that Police and para military parties deployed across the constituency have been conducting thorough search to check the flow of liquor, narcotics and money to ensure free and fair elections.

Mr. Jorwal said that all the AROs and police officials have been keeping strict vigil to check the incidents of distribution of liquor, narcotics and money for inducing the voters and raids would be conducted immediately on receiving information or complaints.

He also informed that in view of Polls, the constituency has been declared a dry day on dates from 6pm on June 21, 2022 till conclusion of polls on June 23, 2022 and there will be complete ban on sale of liquor during this period.

The Returning Officer also informed that Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) regarding last 48 hours come into force from 6 pm, June 21, 2022. He said that as per provisions of Manual on Model Code of Conduct, telecast of Election Matters, the convening/holding or attending, joining or addressing any public meeting/procession in connection with an election have been prohibited during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of poll in the polling area concerned. However, the prohibition was also made applicable to display of any election matter by means of cinematograph, television or other similar apparatus during the prohibited period of 48 hours.

He said that there will also be ban on unlawful assemblies and prohibition on holding of public meetings during the silence period, applicable for the area bound for polls.

Meanwhile, as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Punjab Government has announced a holiday on June 23, 2022 in view of the by-election election in poll bound assembly constituencies to facilitate the voters to exercise their franchise to vote. As per the provisions of Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the employees of Industrial Establishments, Commercial Establishments, Shops and Establishments will have a paid holiday on the date of polling in PC-Sangrur on June 23, 2022.