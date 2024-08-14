Aditya Roy Kapur Joins Himalaya Family as Face of New Age Lifestyle Brand “PartySmart”

Hyderabad : Himalaya PartySmart, a leading natural and wellness lifestyle brand, aimed at preventing hangovers, is proud to announce its collaboration with renowned actor Aditya Roy Kapur as its official brand ambassador. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for Himalaya PartySmart, reinforcing its commitment to reach a wider set of consumers and promote wellness and responsible social choices.

At the heart of this collaboration is Himalaya PartySmart, a clinically-tested, herbal supplement designed to prevent hangovers. Its unique blend of natural ingredients which supports liver and can be consumed before, after or during the session. As a single-dose capsule, PartySmart offers an easy way for adults to enjoy social drinking responsibly while supporting their well-being.

Aditya Roy Kapur, celebrated for his versatility and charm on screen, embodies the spirit of Himalaya PartySmart perfectly. His widespread appeal among audiences of all ages and demographics, makes him a promoter of the brand’s message of enjoying celebrations while taking care of one’s health.

Speaking on this association, Ragini Hariharan, Marketing Director – Beauty & Personal Care, Himalaya Wellness said, “We are thrilled to welcome Aditya Roy Kapur to the Himalaya PartySmart family. His widespread appeal and commitment to wellness perfectly align with our mission to promote responsible and enjoyable celebrations, especially as we establish ourselves as a more holistic lifestyle brand. With Aditya on board, we look forward to inspiring more people to prioritize their health while having a good time.”

Aditya Roy Kapur shared his excitement about the collaboration, remarking, “I am super excited to be associated with Himalaya PartySmart, a brand that aligns with my belief in balancing enjoyment with wellness. I’m a big believer in living a balanced life, and that includes enjoying my social events and concerts without compromising my well-being. We’re working on some exciting upcoming initiatives and I look forward to contributing to their mission of promoting responsible celebration habits.”

Fans can expect to see Aditya Roy Kapur featured in a series of upcoming marketing initiatives designed to inspire people to celebrate responsibly.