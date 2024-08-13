 Aditya Group of Institutions and AICTE jointly hosts successful IIC accelerator Meet-Up to foster networking, partnership, and collaboration opportunities

Mumbai: Aditya Group of Institutions was proud to host the IIC Accelerator Meet-Up. This significant event was jointly organised by the AICTE – MoE’s Innovation Council, the Government of India’s Ministry of Education, and the Institution’s Innovation Council. The event brought together a diverse group of participants, including IIC Coordinators from engineering and management colleges, incubator CEOs, IP attorneys, investors, industry leaders, startups, as well as faculty, staff, and students from AIMSR and ASBM. The participants were able to explore networking, partnership, and collaboration opportunities. The event facilitated meaningful exchanges of ideas and knowledge, reinforcing AGI’s role as a leader in nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs and industry professionals.

Dr Nishchal Dwivedi – Head of E-cell and incubation committee, ASBM said, “Hosting the IIC Accelerator Meet-up was a proud moment for us at Aditya Group of Institutions. This event showcased our commitment to fostering innovation and supporting the startup ecosystem and demonstrated the collective efforts of industry leaders, academia, and our talented students. By bringing together such a diverse group of participants, we facilitated a valuable exchange of ideas and provided critical insights into intellectual property and entrepreneurial development.”

“At the Aditya Group of Institutions, in collaboration with the Institutions Innovation Council and the Indovation Centre of the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, Western Region, we convened to harness the power of innovation for nation-building.This event was not just an academic exercise but a collective effort to inspire and equip the next generation of leaders who will drive India’s growth story. Nearly 1,00,000 patents have been filed by academia in 2023-2024, it’s time we focus on commercialization of these ideas. By fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, we are laying the foundation for a self-reliant and Viksit Bharat, one where every idea has the potential to transform society and contribute to the greater good.” said Mr Umesh Rathod, Indovation Manager.

The meet-up commenced with a warm welcome from Dr Sunita Srivastava, Director of AIMSR, who felicitated Mr Umesh Rathod, Indovation Manager at WRO, AICTE – MoE’s Innovation Cell. In his welcome speech, Mr Rathod highlighted various initiatives by the Ministry of Education and AICTE designed to foster a thriving startup ecosystem within academic institutions, including the renowned SMART INDIA HACKATHON.

The event featured two distinguished guest speakers who shared invaluable insights into intellectual property rights (IPR). Mr. Manoj G. Somkuwar, Assistant Controller of Patent & Design at the Patent Office, Mumbai, and Ms. Pooja J. Shah, CEO of ARTEMIS Law Associates, provided an in-depth overview of patents and trademarks. Their engaging presentations equipped attendees with crucial knowledge on navigating the complexities of IPR, an essential tool for startups and aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators.

Following the expert sessions, Aditya Students from Management and MCA showcased their startup pitches. The presentations received detailed and constructive feedback from the experts, providing students with practical guidance to refine their entrepreneurial ventures.

The event’s vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. A.S. Suresh Iyer, Director of ASBM, who underscored the event’s value for both industry and academia, praising the program’s organisation and its impact on all participants. The IIC Accelerator Meet-up was a resounding success, reflecting Aditya Group of Institutions’ commitment to advancing innovation and supporting the startup ecosystem.