Aditya Birla Group’s Indriya expands its footprint with their third store in New Delhi  

Delhi : Aditya Birla Group’s jewellery brand, Indriya, opens its third store in New Delhi. The group has opened eight stores since its launch in July—three in Delhi, and one each in Indore, Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, and Jaipur. With the new store in Rajouri Garden, New Delhi, the Group is further strengthening its consumer portfolio, leveraging its strong brand equity and deep market insights.

Delhi, India’s historical and political heart, is renowned for its thriving jewellery market and deep-rooted appreciation for craftsmanship. For Indriya, the capital offers a unique platform to engage with a discerning and culturally rich consumer base in one of the nation’s most dynamic regions. By merging time-honoured designs with modern trends, Delhi provides a vibrant environment for jewellery retail, making it the perfect setting to showcase exquisite artistry and innovative creations.

Mr Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group launched Indriya in July with an aim to secure a position among India’s top three jewellery retailers over the next five years. This ambitious venture is backed by an unprecedented investment of Rs 5,000 Cr, underscoring the Aditya Birla Group’s commitment to revolutionising the jewellery retail landscape in India.

The brand name Indriya originates in Sanskrit, a language synonymous with the rich Indian culture. Simply put, Indriya means embodying strength and the power of the five senses, the senses which drive our consciousness, make us feel & explore the world around us, and define our being! The beautiful brand insignia is a Female Gazelle, is a metaphor for the senses and epitomizes the beauty and grace of a woman. The brand experience will indulge your senses in more ways than one and make your heart sing “dil abhi bhara nahi”!

Crafted with love, each piece reflects the spirit of Indian craftsmanship with over 16000 new designs in gold, polka, and diamond.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Dilip Gaur, Director, Indriya said, “Through Indriya, we are poised to redefine standards in creativity, scale, technology, and customer experience in the jewellery sector. It is built on the understanding that each piece of jewellery tells a unique story of craftsmanship. The distinctive product, exceptional customer experience and immersive buying journey are ultimately enablers to unlocking self-expression via jewellery. Our product fuses timeless craft but reimagines contemporary designs. Our regional selection celebrates unique backgrounds but opens them up for discovery across other cultures”.

Mr. Sandeep Kohli, CEO, Indriya said, ” Jewellery as a category is transitioning from mere investment to a statement. Our proposition is built on perceptible differentiation, distinctive designs, personalized service, and authentic regional nuances. At the heart of Indriya’s offering is the innovative Signature Experience with exclusive lounges. Customisation services with in-store stylists and expert jewellery consultants promise to elevate all five senses and create an unparalleled shopping journey. Our best-in-class digital front end will create a seamless experience across digital and physical touchpoints and herald the new age in jewellery retail.”

The Indriya store is distinctive in its own ways. It can be a studio, where a personal stylist curates pieces specially for you, it can be a celebration of Indian craftsmanship, it can be an atelier for a bride-to-be where she can choose from a wide variety of exquisite designs.