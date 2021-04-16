Aditya Aluminum launches “JALA BAHINI” to provide clean drinking water in Rengali Block

Bhubaneswar : Aditya Aluminium, a unit of Hindalco Industries, Aditya Birla Group’s metal flagship company, launched the JALA BAHINI scheme on 14 April, to provide clean drinking water at the door-step of 3,000 households across 52 villages in the 6 GPs of Rengali block, during peak summer season. This initiative would provide 5000 liters of Drinking water on a daily basis to the villagers.

This Jala Bahini initiative was flagged-off on 14 April 2021, atBomaloi GP playground in Tileimal village, in the presence of Mr. Seshadev Pradhan, Sarpanch Bomaloi, Dr. Vivekanand Mishra – HR Head, Mr. Satyaprasad Das, DGM-HR, Mr. Bhavani Mahapatra DGM- HR, Mrs. Sweta Upadhayay – Head CSR & RR, and local leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vivekananda Mishra, HR Head, Aditya Aluminium, said, “Water crisis is severe during the summerseason with villagers having to walk several kilometers in the scorching heat in search of clean water. This water scarcity is expected to make the fight against Covid-19 even more challenging. Hence, Hindalco’s Aditya Aluminium unit has deployed 25 tankers, each with a capacity of 5,000 litres, to cater to this critical need of the community. This water tanker service will continue for 75 days or till the onset of the monsoon, whichever is earlier. On a daily basis, 60 trips of tankers will reachthe door-steps of 52 villages/hamlets benefiting more than 3,000 households”

The company has engaged 25 vendors and its CSR team is monitoring the service through surprise visits, what’s app group with Vendors, SHG women as SPOCs and Sarpanch. COVID-19 precautions will be taken while providing the service. Out of this initiative, the people would be getting immensely benefitted as in the backdrop of resurge of Covid 19 where people are confined to their home, we would be providing drinking water at their doorsteps, Dr Mishra adds.

