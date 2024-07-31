ADIP Scheme: New Developments in Assistance for Purchase and Fitting of Aids and Appliances

Under Scheme of Assistance to Persons with Disabilities for Purchase/Fitting of Aids/Appliances (ADIP) Scheme organizing camps is a continuous activity wherein camps are organized for distribution of aids and assistive devices to eligible Divyangjan.

Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), a CPSE under the administrative control of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) is the major implementing agency of ADIP Scheme. The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities has issued direction to ALIMCO for organizing camps in 100 aspirational blocks. As on 22.07.2024 distribution camps in 82 blocks have been completed, benefiting around 11,189 Divyangjan.

For promoting the disability friendly infrastructure in India, the Department implements the Accessible India Campaign (AIC) which targets at enhancing the accessibility of built environment, transport system and information and communication eco-system. In order to ensure effective implementation of the AIC whilst promoting the concept of accessibility in all possible sectors of life, the Department has notified sector specific accessibility guidelines/ standards in collaboration with 20 other Ministries/Departments of the Central Government. These sector specific guidelines provide a regulatory framework for universal accessibility with a multi-sectoral approach and facilitate the effective implementation of the objectives of the AIC.