“ADIEU GODARD” selected for prestigious PUNE and BENGALURU Film Festivals

Bhubaneswar: Odia feature film Adieu GODARD , written and directed by National Award winner Amartya Bhattacharyya and produced under the banner of Swastik Arthouse has been officially selected to the 20th Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) and 13th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES). This is certainly a matter of great pride to see an Odia film travelling to such prestigious film festivals across the country.

Both the festivals begin from 3rd of March and will continue till 10th of March. In the past, the same maker’s previous two films – Capital I and Runanubandha were part of Bengaluru film festival.

In Pune, Adieu Godard will be screened on 5th and 7th March.

| : PVR ICON, The Pavallion Mall Auditorium -5 | : CINEPOLIS, Westend Mall, Aundh Screen -2 Trailer – https://youtu.be/rvM4BT7Fh6M

The schedule for Bengaluru festival is yet to be published.

The team is elated to see such warm response from the festivals. It WORLD PREMIERED last year (2021) at the Moscow International Film Festival and have travelled to several festivals across the globe like Split (Croatia), MISAFF (Canada), San Jose (Costa Rica), Bayamon (Puerto Rico), KIFF (Kolkata, India), PIFF (Pune, India), BIFFES (Bengaluru, India) and won top awards (Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor) at Siphontum Arthosue International Film Festival.

At the beginning of this year (2022) , “Adieu Godard” also made to the list of Top 20 films of World Cinema by filmmaker, festival director and critic Arshad Khan. The list has some of the finest names from World Cinema like Steven Spielberg, Dennis Villeneuve, Asghar Farhadi among others.

Among the cast, the film has Choudhury Bikas Das, Dipanwit Dashmohapatra, Sudharsri Madhusmita, Swastik Choudhury, Choudhury Jayaprakash Das, Shankar Basu Mallick and Abhishek Giri while Swetapadma Satpathy, Sumit Panda, Sandip Bal, Sridhar Martha and Dr. Banikanta Mishra play other important characters of the film. M usic of this film has been composed by the talented music director Kisaloy Roy, and popular icon of Rock music – Rupam Islam has rendered his first Odia song with this film. The film which has been produced by Swastik Arthouse in collaboration with FilmStop Entertainment and Les Films de la Haute-Vallée