ADIDAS UNVEILS THE NEW SUPERNOVA RISE – FLASH AQUA ALONGSIDE THE OWN THE RUN COLLECTION

New Delhi – To push the boundaries of comfort and performance, adidas unveils the Supernova Rise in a bold new Flash Aqua colourway. This update introduces adidas’ comfort-tuned running shoe comes alongside the newly launched ‘Own The Run’ apparel collection, crafted for everyday runners seeking both performance and style. Supernova Rise has quickly become the go-to choice for those looking to take their running experience to the next level. This new color variant adds a fresh aesthetic while maintaining the shoe’s exceptional features which include:

– The sole of every Rise is packed with a system of dense bottom-loaded foam ensuring neutral support from heel to toe, for super-smooth transitions to help runs flow effortlessly. COMFORT HEEL FIT – A combination of softly supportive cushioned foam and gentle textile around the heel, working in tandem to hug the heel with comfortable support.

Alongside the Supernova Rise, adidas introduces its Own The Run apparel collection, which offers versatility through a range that is designed to meet the everyday needs of runners. The collection carries key pieces for both men and women, including a lightweight track jacket with an adjustable hood, a zip-up vest, half-zip tops, tees and shorts. To help protect runners from autumnal gusts and winds, the pieces are made with WIND.RDY technology, as well as containing multiple hidden pockets and secure zips to provide handy storage solutions and enables hands-free running.

The Supernova Rise retails for INR 14,999 and alongside the ‘Own The Run’ apparel collection. All are available in-store and at https://www.adidas.co.in/supernova from October 1st 2024.