Adidas Celebrates Messi Day with Launch of New F50 Triunfo Estelar

Today, adidas marks Messi Day with the launch of the new Messi F50 Triunfo Estelar pack, which will be worn on pitch exclusively by Leo and 10 of the World's top young players.

The boots’ design is a fresh twist on the legendary Chameleon Pack worn and immortalised by Messi in 2010, a year in which he recorded some of the most breathtaking and impressive achievements of his career.

Besides Lamine, the other players who will lace up in the new Triunfo Estelar are Claudio Echeverri, Jaedyn Shaw, Antonio Nusa, Joel Ndala, Linda Caicedo, Vicky Lopez, Kenan Yildiz, Assan Ouedraogo, and Eliesse Ben Seghir.

Leo Messi said, “Football is my passion and being able to develop my own collection of boots with adidas is another dream come true. I am very grateful that all these young talents liked the boots and chose to wear them on the pitch.”

The F50 Triunfo Estelar Elite Laced boots feature the latest F50 technology:

Sprintframe 360 – a specifically designed soleplate built to provide optimised stability and traction and help facilitate multidirectional speed and acceleration.

Hybridtouch Upper – a synthetic, lightweight material – that offers a moulded fit to provide comfort at high speeds, where it is needed most.

Burrito Tongue closure system – The closure of the ‘burrito’ style tongue is adapted to Leo’s preferred fit and has been engineered with knit material for maximum comfort.

The F50 Triunfo Estelar pack is available to purchase from today via adidas football shoes https://www.adidas.co.in/lionel_messi and select adidas stores and retailers.