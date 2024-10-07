ADIDAS CELEBRATES HOMECOMING OF INDIA’S PARALYMPIC CHAMPIONS

New Delhi – adidas India proudly hosted a homecoming at DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, to celebrate the triumphant return of India’s Paralympic heroes, Sumit Antil and Nishad Kumar. The event was a testament to adidas’ continued efforts to support the growth of sports in India across all levels, with a particular focus on nurturing future athletes.

As part of this event, young Para-athletes were invited to witness and engage in meaningful conversations with the Paralympic heroes. Neelendra Singh, GM, adidas India, also led an engaging session where the athletes shared their personal journeys, challenges, and successes from the Paris Paralympics 2024. Further, showcasing adidas’ efforts to empower athletes through world-class training support and gear, inspiring a new generation of sportspeople to believe in their potential.

Recognizing their indomitable spirit, Neelendra Singh, GM, adidas, shared, “We at adidas have always believed in empowering athletes with a positive mindset to perform their best. It’s a proud moment to welcome Sumit Antil and Nishad Kumar home after their exceptional performances at the Paralympics 2024. It is their relentless dedication that has helped them overcome the negative pressure and bring home this honour. We are proud to be associated with them in this journey and hope they continue to inspire millions across the globe.”

Sharing the excitement, Sumit Antil, Two-time Gold Medallist at the Paralympics, shared, “It has been a dream come true, to have won the gold medal for India at such an esteemed stage. The journey has not been easy, but it has been a delight to have adidas believe in me and provide me with the best training gear. It is the belief of my family, friends, coach, and the love for the sport that helped me believe in my game and overcome pressure.”

Nishad Kumar, Two-time Silver Medallist at the Paralympics, also shared, “Bringing home a medal for India at the Paralympics 2024 has been a testament to the relentless effort and the incredible support I have received. adidas believed in my potential, understood my needs, and provided me with gear that helped elevate my performance. Every time I stepped onto the field, I felt empowered and unstoppable because they truly made me believe, ‘You Got This.’