ADIDAS ANNOUNCES MIRABAI CHANU AS THE FACE OF ‘STAY IN PLAY’ CAMPAIGN, TO TACKLE ONE OF THE GREATEST TABOOS IN SPORT

· TechFit Period Proof tights use adidas’ Flow Shield Technology to help protect against leaks, giving women athletes the confidence to stay in play throughout their menstrual cycle

· Such innovations showcase adidas’ commitment to encourage & support women in sport

New Delhi : adidas unveiled its latest product innovation designed to keep more menstruators in sport: the new TechFit Period Proof tights, featuring an absorbent layer to help protect against leaks when worn with a tampon or pad.

adidas found that teenage girls are dropping out of sport at an alarming rate, with one of the key reasons being fear of period leakage. Using these insights, the brand set out to create a product that helps athletes stay in sport throughout their cycle by giving them an added layer of protection. After over two years of development and rigorous testing carried out at each stage of the journey, key details of the tights are as follows:

• TECHFIT PERIOD PROOF TIGHTS: Using new adidas Flow Shield technology, the tights have a set of absorbent layers and a membrane that help protect against leaks, giving athletes added confidence whilst training through their period. A wicking layer, absorbing layer and leak proof layer work together to provide protection, whilst a bonding frame holds each layer together and keeps the tights in place

Talking about the new campaign launch, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand adidas, India said “It is our commitment to revolutionise our product offering and services to better support the needs of our diverse women community. Our ambition with this product is to keep women in sport by giving them the confidence to train during their period”

Excited about the launch campaign, Mirabai said,” I’m thrilled to see the products which will help girls break barriers and be in action. The desire to stay in play no matter what the situation has always been my priority. Seeing these product innovations from adidas, I feel confident that we will help girls all over the world to stay in sport.”

The collection is available in India from Aug 15,2021 on shop.adidas.co.in and select adidas stores.