adidas and Manchester United Release New Adicolor Range

New Delhi – adidas and Manchester United launch a brand new adicolor range of the 70s and 80s-inspired tracksuits and t-shirts, giving a fresh twist to the club’s retro colourways.

Designed with a slim fit in premium pique material, the track top features engineered 3-Stripes tape, a ribbed collar and cuffs, convenient zipped side pockets, and flock-printed trefoil and club crest on the chest. The pique track pants are tailored for a slim fit and include zipped side pockets and iconic 3-Stripes tape down each leg, blending functionality with classic style. The collection is completed with a slim-fitted crew neck tee with short sleeves, featuring engineered 3-Stripes tape along with flock-printed crest and Trefoil branding on the chest.

The adicolor Manchester United collection draws colour inspiration from the club’s iconic red and black kits, reminiscent of the 1980s and 1990s glory days. While paying homage to the team’s rich heritage, the designs incorporate subtle yet distinctive nods to classic United kits, giving fans an authentic retro feel with a modern twist. The club crest, as seen on United’s matchday jerseys up until 1998, makes a bold statement, adding a sense of nostalgia and pride for supporters, while the 80s-era lettering on the back of the track top completes the vintage look.

The adicolor Manchester United collection is available starting from 1st November 2024, at club stores, select adidas retail stores and online at https://www.adidas.co.in/manchester_united.