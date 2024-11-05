ADG (Retd) VD Chafekar Appointed Executive Director of ReCAAP ISC, Singapore for 2025-2028

Additional Director General (Retd) VD Chafekar, formerly of the Indian Coast Guard, has been appointed as the seventh Executive Director of Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia Information Sharing Centre (ReCAAP ISC) in Singapore. He was appointed as the Executive Director by the Governing Council of ReCAAP ISC for the period from April 01, 2025 till March 31, 2028. His selection underscores India’s steadfast commitment to fostering regional maritime security and cooperation, aligning with the vision for a safer & more secure Indo-Pacific region.

Established in 2006, the ReCAAP ISC is the first regional government-to-government agreement to promote and enhance cooperation against piracy and armed robbery at sea in Asia. It has been instrumental in facilitating information sharing, capacity building, and collaborative efforts to address maritime security challenges across the region. As a key contracting party to ReCAAP ISC, India has continually supported and contributed to the organisation’s mission, leveraging its maritime experience and resources to reinforce safety & security in Asian waters.