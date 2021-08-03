Addressing Queries of Farmers in 22 languages

New Delhi : In the last three years, including the current year, a total of 17,467,074 calls have been registered by Kisan Call Centre.

The funds allocated and amounts released under KCC during the last 3 years and current year upto 28.07.2021 is given below:

 

S. No. Year Funds earmarked (Rs.  in lakh) Expenditure incurred

(Rs. in lakh)
1 2018-2019 2900.00 2730.46
2 2019-2020 3320.00 3320.00
3 2020-2021 3976.00 3958.65
4 2021-2022

(upto 28.07.2021)

 3900.00 581.92
Total 14096.00 10591.03

Replies to the farmers’ queries are given in 22 official languages.

 

The Government has already increased the locations of Kisan Call Centres from 14 to 21 centres since September, 2018. Replies to the queries of farmers are given in all the 22 major languages used by farmers across the country.

 

State-wise number of calls answered by Kisan Call Centres during the last 3 years including current year upto 30.06.2021

S.No. State 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 (up to 30.6.)
1 Andaman & Nicobar Isalands 37 2035 3301 551
2 Andhra Pradesh 92658 149357 171230 27684
3 Arunachal Pradesh 816 744 1198 145
4 Assam 27287 26028 23189 6459
5 Bihar 263799 379166 336394 47258
6 Chandigarh 764 0 0 0
7 Chhattisgarh 41798 82642 87039 15908
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 25 0 0 0
9 Daman And Diu 13 6090 334 502
10 Delhi 34536 71827 90109 17866
11 Goa 155 1 0 0
12 Gujarat 204323 299257 283866 52401
13 Haryana 305446 391973 343793 74921
14 Himachal Pradesh 50299 52834 43829 20800
15 Jammu & Kashmir 78918 100158 77635 17573
16 Jharkand 16091 52220 43703 17090
17 Karnataka 219037 230125 211608 43383
18 Kerala 22976 34599 33866 6635
19 Lakshadweep 7 4 0 1
20 Madhya Pradesh 369550 445027 459337 85911
21 Maharashtra 528241 713790 560854 103531
22 Manipur 1300 772 1691 309
23 Meghalaya 573 355 763 218
24 Mizoram 147 261 621 244
25 Nagaland 114 923 1093 261
26 Odisha 172606 168918 185280 39718
27 Puducherry 876 0 0 0
28 Punjab 264549 355577 275590 53916
29 Rajasthan 670883 680711 553193 118001
30 Sikkim 1512 2607 2072 338
31 Tamilnadu 190984 186054 191048 39148
32 Telangana 99454 111498 124832 15864
33 Tripura 2816 2012 3940 1191
34 Uttar Pradesh 1034906 1292154 1180640 236975
35 Uttarakhand 34010 60956 63619 15871
36 West Bengal 117118 152092 118779 30564
Total 48,48,624 60,52,767 54,74,446 1091237

 

 

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar in Lok Sabha today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR