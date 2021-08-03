Addressing Queries of Farmers in 22 languages

New Delhi : In the last three years, including the current year, a total of 17,467,074 calls have been registered by Kisan Call Centre.

The funds allocated and amounts released under KCC during the last 3 years and current year upto 28.07.2021 is given below:

S. No. Year Funds earmarked (Rs. in lakh) Expenditure incurred (Rs. in lakh) 1 2018-2019 2900.00 2730.46 2 2019-2020 3320.00 3320.00 3 2020-2021 3976.00 3958.65 4 2021-2022 (upto 28.07.2021) 3900.00 581.92 Total 14096.00 10591.03

Replies to the farmers’ queries are given in 22 official languages.

The Government has already increased the locations of Kisan Call Centres from 14 to 21 centres since September, 2018. Replies to the queries of farmers are given in all the 22 major languages used by farmers across the country.

State-wise number of calls answered by Kisan Call Centres during the last 3 years including current year upto 30.06.2021

S.No. State 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 (up to 30.6.) 1 Andaman & Nicobar Isalands 37 2035 3301 551 2 Andhra Pradesh 92658 149357 171230 27684 3 Arunachal Pradesh 816 744 1198 145 4 Assam 27287 26028 23189 6459 5 Bihar 263799 379166 336394 47258 6 Chandigarh 764 0 0 0 7 Chhattisgarh 41798 82642 87039 15908 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 25 0 0 0 9 Daman And Diu 13 6090 334 502 10 Delhi 34536 71827 90109 17866 11 Goa 155 1 0 0 12 Gujarat 204323 299257 283866 52401 13 Haryana 305446 391973 343793 74921 14 Himachal Pradesh 50299 52834 43829 20800 15 Jammu & Kashmir 78918 100158 77635 17573 16 Jharkand 16091 52220 43703 17090 17 Karnataka 219037 230125 211608 43383 18 Kerala 22976 34599 33866 6635 19 Lakshadweep 7 4 0 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 369550 445027 459337 85911 21 Maharashtra 528241 713790 560854 103531 22 Manipur 1300 772 1691 309 23 Meghalaya 573 355 763 218 24 Mizoram 147 261 621 244 25 Nagaland 114 923 1093 261 26 Odisha 172606 168918 185280 39718 27 Puducherry 876 0 0 0 28 Punjab 264549 355577 275590 53916 29 Rajasthan 670883 680711 553193 118001 30 Sikkim 1512 2607 2072 338 31 Tamilnadu 190984 186054 191048 39148 32 Telangana 99454 111498 124832 15864 33 Tripura 2816 2012 3940 1191 34 Uttar Pradesh 1034906 1292154 1180640 236975 35 Uttarakhand 34010 60956 63619 15871 36 West Bengal 117118 152092 118779 30564 Total 48,48,624 60,52,767 54,74,446 1091237

