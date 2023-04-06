Addressing party workers on the 44th Foundation Day of  BJP today through video conferencing, PM Narendra Modi asserted that social justice is not just a political slogan but an article of faith for BJP

New Delhi: Addressing party workers on the 44th Foundation Day of BJP today through video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asserted that social justice is not just a political slogan but an article of faith for the Bharatiya Janata Party. He said many political parties have only ensured the welfare of their families instead of the public in the name of social justice.

PM Modi also underlined his commitment to get rid of corruption, nepotism and law and order problems. Mr Modi said, when the Jan Sangh was born, it had neither much political experience nor enough resources. All it had was Devotion to the Motherland and Power of the Democracy. The Prime Minister said, today BJP is leading a new political culture in the country. Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat has been the Mantra and goal for the Party.

Mr Modi also remembered the service and sacrifice of countless party workers who have made invaluable contributions in strengthening the BJP. Addressing the BJP party workers, Mr. Modi said that as Karyakartas of the Bharatiya Janata Party, we must not limit ourselves to winning the elections but we must ensure winning the hearts of the people.

BJP will observe social justice week starting from its foundation day today till the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar on the 14th of this month. On the 11th of this month, party members will also mark the birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotiba Phule.