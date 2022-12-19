Additional Traffic Marshals have been posted at the departure forecourt to avoid vehicular congestionat IGI Airport : V. K. Singh

New Delhi : The Steps taken for decongestion at IGI Airport are as under:-

i) Additional Traffic Marshals have been posted at the departure forecourt to avoid vehicular congestion

ii) Board displaying least waiting time along with the entry gate number has been put up at Naka point to guide passengers in advance

iii) Display boards installed at all departure entry gates providing real time data regarding waiting time. The information on the same is being shared via social media

iv) Awareness poster at the entry gate for passengers to be ready with Air ticket/ Boarding pass and Identity proof document. Dedicated staff has been deployed at the entry gate to help passengers

v) Two Additional entry gates have been opened for passenger entry

vi) Deployment of additional manpower by CISF done

vii) Deployment of additional X-ray machines for baggage check

viii)Monitoring through CCTV & Command Centre

ix) Use of Count Meter for Crowd Management

x) Airport operator advised to reduce flights during the peak hour at T3 or shift them to other two terminals

xi) Airlines advised to deploy sufficient manpower at all check-in/baggage drop counters

xii) Air travelers encouraged to use DigiYatra, a Biometric Enabled Seamless Travel experience based on Facial Recognition Technology

xiii) Airlines advised to have full compliance to Barcode on tickets issued to help easy flow of passengers at entry/security gates.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.