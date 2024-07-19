Additional Secretary Amit Ghosh Addresses Key Policy Forum on Climate Change, Hunger, and Poverty

Additional Secretary (Social Justice and Empowerment), Shri Amit Ghosh, addressed the high-level policy dialogue on ‘Deciphering the Interlinkage of Climate change, Hunger and Poverty’, on 17th July 2024, as an official side event of the high-level Political Forum 2024. The event was organized by India Water Foundation and supported by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, Japan Development Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet (GASP).

The event highlighted a stock take of climate impacts on Goal 1 (no poverty) and Goal 2 (zero hunger), with analysis of impacts. The objective of the event was to delve on bringing climate action, poverty reduction and hunger alleviation closer together and present a vital opportunity to drive effective implementation for transformational change. Importantly, the event focused on identifying the lessons and practices from across the globe that can provide inspiration for ways forward on accelerating climate action while reducing poverty and hunger.

In his address, Shri Ghosh made a special mention of Dr. Arvind Kumar, President of the India Water Foundation whose vision, leadership and untiring efforts have been instrumental in underscoring global commitments to addressing a challenge that knows no borders or demographic boundaries. Further, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, World Health Organization (WHO) profusely thanked Dr. Arvind Kumar and India Water Foundation for convening this crucial dialogue and for highlighting the intimate link between SDGs.

The other speakers in the event included Mr. Svante Helms, National Pathways Coordinator, UN Food Systems Coordination Hub, Dr. Katinka Weinberger, Chief of the Sustainable Socioeconomic Transformation Section UN ESCAP, Dr. Satya Tripathi, Secretary General, Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet, Dr. Nagesh Kumar, Director, Institute for Studies in Industrial Development, Mr. Katsuo Matsumoto, Director General, Japan International Cooperation Agency, Mr. Ruhiza Boroto, Senior Land and Water Officer, Land and Water Division, FAO.