Additional 106300 vials of Amphotericin- B allocated to States/UTs to and Central Institutions – D. V. Sadananda Gowda

New Delhi: Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri D.V. Sadananda Gowda announced via Twitter that to ensure significant availability of Liposomal Amphotricin B, additional 106300 vials of the drug have been allocated across all the States/UTs and Central Institutions today.

The Minister further said that a total of 53,000 vials of Conventional Amphotericin B have also been allocated to all the States/UTs & Central Institutions today. The allocation of conventional Amphotericin B is being made to ensure its smooth supply and timely treatment of patients.