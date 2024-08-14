Adding more power to its women employees, AM/NS India launches new diversity initiative at its Paradeep Plant  

Paradeep : ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a leading steel manufacturer, continues to champion diversity and inclusion (D&I) with the launch of a new initiative at its Paradeep pellet plant. Beginning August 14, 2024, the plant has introduced A and B shifts, running from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm for its women employees. This program marks a significant step forward in the company’s commitment to fostering a diverse workforce.

The initiative was officially launched by Shri Suresha G, Executive Director, Odisha Operations, AM/NS India who welcomed the 18 female employees to be deployed in shift operations. The launch event was attended by key leaders, including Shri USR Raju, Plant Head, Paradeep Pellet Plant, AM/NS India, Dr Debabrata Dash, Head, HR (East), AM/NS India, and Shri Sunila Das, Head, HR & IR, Odisha Asset, AM/NS India along with department heads and employees from across the plant.

During the launch Shri Suresha G said, “I feel happy and proud as we deploy the first batch of 18 women employees across various departments such as IDB, Filtration, Balling Building in different shifts. I commend the courage and determination of these women employees as they embraced this landmark change. This initiative reinforces the company’s dedication to building a strong, diverse team”.

Highlighting the measures taken for the success of the initiative, Dr. Debabrata Dash said that in AM/NS India, safety and security of its employees is paramount. A lot of efforts have been taken to ensure that its women employees have a highly safe and secure workplace. To support this initiative, the company has enhanced and updated its facilities, including the availability of doctors and female attendants, improved canteen, restroom, and washroom facilities, deployment of female security guards, and the installation of CCTV surveillance systems, etc. In addition, he stressed on the aspects such as building skills for career advancements and requested everybody to leverage the platform for problem solving and active learning.

The program is the result of a yearlong effort that began with training the women OJTs and GETs (Graduate Engineer Trainees) in various plant operations under the guidance of an experienced team. A dedicated team comprising of representatives from HR, Admin, Plant Operations, Security & Medical services ensured compliance with all statutory obligations and obtained necessary approvals. Following the successful implementation of the A and B shifts, management has planned to introduce the C shift in the future.