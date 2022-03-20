ADB to Support Planning of Indonesia’s New Capital

JAKARTA — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has pledged to help Indonesia plan its new capital, Nusantara, as a carbon-neutral and inclusive city.

ADB will help the Nusantara National Capital Authority (NNCA) design the new city, assess its potential environmental and social impacts, and mobilize financing from public and private sectors to support the city’s development. NNCA, the government agency in charge of planning and constructing the new capital, will also oversee the government’s transition to Nusantara and eventually become the city’s administrator.

“ADB looks forward to helping plan for the historic relocation of Indonesia’s capital from Jakarta to Nusantara,” said ADB Vice-President for East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Ahmed M. Saeed during his 4-day visit to Indonesia. “Developing a brand-new city provides the unique opportunity to incorporate the latest thinking on what makes a city pleasant and efficient to live, work, and play. ADB will share international lessons learned to help NNCA design and fund construction of the new capital.”

As a first step, ADB will support NNCA’s effort to organize an international conference to learn how other countries have handled the development of carbon-neutral and inclusive cities.

“We thank ADB for its timely support as we move ahead with the development of Nusantara,” said NNCA Chairman Bambang Susantono, who until recently was ADB’s Vice-President for Knowledge Management and Sustainable Development. “There is substantial experience in creating carbon-neutral and inclusive cities elsewhere, and we are keen to work with ADB to understand these experiences and incorporate lessons learned.”

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.