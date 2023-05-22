ADB Invests in Exacta III to Improve Access to Growth Capital in Southeast Asia

MANILA — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed a $25 million equity investment in Exacta Asia Investment III LP, a private equity fund managed by the Singapore headquartered investment firm Exacta. The fund will provide growth capital to middle-market companies operating in Southeast Asia across health care, financial services, education, manufacturing, business services, and consumer sectors.

“The fund will invest in companies that look to provide quality products and services in the region’s underpenetrated markets, which will help drive business growth,” says ADB Director General for Private Sector Operations Suzanne Gaboury. “ADB’s investments in the private equity sphere not only mobilizes private capital but also contributes to the adoption of environmental, social, and governance best practices.”

ADB will assist Exacta in adopting gender impact tools in its investment processes for all future investees, alongside other gender and climate-friendly measures. This is ADB’s second commitment to Exacta, having previously invested in its Exacta Asia Investment II LP in 2018.

Established in 2012, Exacta leverages its extensive regional network to support the growth of its portfolio companies and has a track record of providing strategic guidance, operational expertise, and access to new technologies to its portfolio companies in Southeast Asia. Exacta has raised approximately $670 million in committed equity capital across three funds dedicated to investing in growth companies in Southeast Asia.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.