ADB Expands Policy-Based Lending to $18 Billion Between 2022 and 2024 and Enhances Crisis Response

MANILA — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a ceiling of up to $18 billion in policy-based lending (PBL) between 2022 and 2024 and enhanced its crisis-response instruments to support its developing member countries (DMCs) as they pursue a green, resilient, and inclusive recovery.

“While Asia and the Pacific has made progress in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, significant risks to the regional economic outlook remain, including new virus variants, inflation threats, financial stress caused by rising interest rates, as well as uncertain ramifications from the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” said Director General of ADB’s Strategy, Policy, and Partnerships Department Tomoyuki Kimura. “This package of additional assistance will ensure ADB remains responsive to our clients’ needs while helping to address long-term structural challenges facing the region, including climate change, rising inequality, and building resilience to future disasters.”

Expanded PBL commitments will support DMCs to undertake critical policy reforms and to address gaps in governments’ development financing requirements. To maximize development impact, ADB has also introduced measures to enhance PBL quality and to strengthen oversight by the Board of Directors.

To better support DMCs facing economic shocks, ADB has enhanced its Countercyclical Support Facility, which provides fast-disbursing emergency budget support during crises. Revisions include expanding coverage to ADB’s most vulnerable low and lower-middle DMCs, increasing individual country resource ceilings, enhancing the focus on targeting poor and vulnerable groups, and making lending terms less onerous to improve access.

ADB’s Contingent Disaster Financing has been strengthened to provide coverage for a broader range of future emergencies, including health crises, and by introducing a multiyear funding replenishment option for DMCs that are exposed to frequent disasters and emergencies.

“Together, this package of additional support and enhancements to our existing instruments will bolster ADB’s ability to support DMCs in addressing the challenges they are confronting and to achieve a green, resilient, and inclusive recovery,” said Mr. Kimura.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.