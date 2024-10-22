Adar Poonawalla Acquires 50% Stake in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for ₹1000 Crore

Business tycoon Adar Poonawalla has acquired a 50% stake in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment for ₹1,000 crore through his company, Serene Entertainment. The remaining 50% will be retained by Karan Johar, who will continue to lead the creative vision as Executive Chairman. Apoorva Mehta will serve as CEO, working closely with Johar to guide the company’s strategic direction. Poonawalla expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “I am delighted to partner with one of the most iconic production houses, alongside my friend Karan Johar, to elevate Dharma to even greater heights.”