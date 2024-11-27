Adani’s Mahanadi Mines launched a coaching class for rural students from Sundergarh in Odisha

Sundergarh (Odisha): Mahanadi Mines and Minerals Private Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, inaugurated special coaching and remedial classes on Tuesday to help 151 students complete their education. The coaching courses began on November 26 at the Government UG High School in Jharpalam, Sundargarh district.

This effort aims to support students in grades 4, 5, 9, and 10 who attend government schools in the villages of Bijahan, Bhograkachhar, Girisima, and Jharpalam.

The major purpose of this program is to provide students in grades 4 and 5 with the skills and information they need to succeed on the Adarsha and Navodaya Vidyalaya admission exams. Participants will prepare for these admission exams through targeted and concentrated training sessions.

This curriculum improves their academic skills and confidence, preparing them to flourish in these key tests. Students in grades 9 and 10 will receive extensive career counseling to assist them explore numerous job paths for the future. They will also learn appropriate stress management skills to help them deal with academic challenges and maintain their well-being.

Furthermore, specialized academic support will be provided in certain courses, ensuring that each student receives the direction they require to flourish in their studies.

This project demonstrates the company’s dedication to empowering children in rural areas by expanding educational opportunities and encouraging academic success.

Dharmendra Dubey, Site Head of Mahanadi Mines and Minerals Private Limited, and Dilip Sevak, Head of the Land and R&R Department, both attended the launch event. Members of the CSR team were also in attendance, as were instructors and students from the relevant schools.