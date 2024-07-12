Adani Wilmar launches ‘Kali Kahibi’ campaign for Aadhar Sunflower Oil, focussing on long-term health benefits

Bhubaneswar – Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL), one of India’s largest food and FMCG companies, launched its latest television commercial (TVC) for Aadhar Refined Sunflower Oil in Odisha. The TVC lays emphasis on the fact that good quality is as important as taste, which reinforces the brand’s commitment to provide high-quality edible oils tailored to regional tastes at affordable pricing for the Indian consumer.

Celebrating the joy of mindful cooking, the TVC emphasises on the importance of using high-quality oil for long-term health. It introduces a charming woman who, enigmatically, answers any food-related question with ‘Kali Kahibi’, which means, ‘I’ll let you know tomorrow’. We see her in three different scenarios: at a lively house party, at her office, and enjoying a meal at a restaurant. Each time, she’s asked about the food, each time, she responds with ‘Kali Kahibi’.

Finally, a friend enquires about her unusual reply. She explains, “You won’t know how it affects your health until tomorrow,” revealing the hidden meaning behind her mysterious response, ‘Kali Kahibi’. We then see her in her kitchen, expertly preparing a delicious meal. It’s not enough for food to taste good, she says, adding that the quality of the ingredients matters. She not only recommends Aadhar Refined Sunflower Oil for the same, adding that it is also packed with antioxidants and vitamins. While Aadhar Refined Sunflower Oil is available everywhere, it has been launched with a special focus on the Odisha market.

Mr. Mukesh Mishra, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Adani Wilmar said, “In line with our understanding of the local nuances and matching our products & communication with the regional preferences, we are excited to introduce the new TVC campaign of Aadhar Refined Sunflower Oil to the discerning consumers of Odisha. Our new TVC effectively communicates that while taste is important, the quality of cooking oil significantly impacts health. Aadhar Refined Sunflower Oil is designed to be light on the stomach and affordable, making it a perfect choice for everyday cooking.”

Adani Wilmar has launched an integrated marketing campaign for Aadhar Refined Sunflower Oil, spanning across the next six months. The campaign includes new TVCs and digital activations, along with potential influencer collaborations aligned with the brands.

Aadhar Refined Sunflower Oil offers a convenient and economical option for both urban and rural, especially housewives and working women. The product is available in various SKU sizes ranging from 200ml to 15 LTR.