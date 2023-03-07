Adani prepays INR 7,374 Crs of share backed financing

Ahmedabad : In continuation of promoters’ commitment to reduce the overall promoter leverage backed by Adani Listed Company shares, we would like to inform that we have prepaid share backed financing of INR 7,374 Crs (USD 902 Million) ahead of its latest maturity in April 2025.

With the repayment of the said INR 7,374 Crs to various International Banks and Indian financial institutions, the following Adani Listed Company shares shall be released –

• Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd: 155 million shares, representing 11.8% of the promoters’ holding

• Adani Enterprises Limited: 31 million shares, representing 4.0% of promoters’ holding

• Adani Transmission Limited: 36 million shares, representing 4.5% of promoters’ holding

• Adani Green Energy Limited: 11 million shares, representing 1.2% of promoters’ holding

Along with the repayments done earlier in the month of February, Adani has prepaid USD 2,016 million of share backed financing, which is consistent with promoters’ commitment to prepay all share backed financing before 31 March 2023.