Adani Port again breaks previous record

Dhamra : Adani Dhamra Port has broken its previous records in cargo handling day by day. In November 2023, Dhamra Port handled a total 4 MMT cargo throughput, which is highest ever in a single month. Earlier Dhamra port handled 3.84 MMT on May-23. Highest number of dry cargo vessels 57 nos. handled in a single month by Dhamra Port; earlier it was 50 Nos. Dhamra Port CEO Devendra Thakar congratulated all officers and workers of Dhamra port & focused on more and more success in future.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) is the largest commercial ports operator in India accounting for nearly one-fourth of the cargo movement in the country. Its presence across 13 domestic ports in seven maritime states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha presents the most widespread national footprint with deepened hinterland connectivity. The port facilities are equipped with the latest cargo-handling infrastructure which is not only best-in-class, but also capable of handling the largest vessels calling at Indian shores.