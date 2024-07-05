     Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited, CEO, Mr G.J. Rao Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Nellore: Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL), a part of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited, proudly announces that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr G.J. Rao, has been honoured with the prestigious Southeast Cargo and Logistics Lifetime Achievement Award 2024. This award was organized by Exim India Shipping Times, recognizes Mr. Rao’s outstanding contributions to the cargo and logistics sector.

The award ceremony took place during the 15th edition of the Southeast CEO Conclave & Awards (SECC) in Chennai. The event brought together industry experts, professionals, thought leaders, policymakers, regulators, shippers, and consignees to discuss pressing issues affecting the region and beyond, exchange ideas, and foster valuable connections.

Currently, Mr Rao serves as the Managing Director and CEO of Adani Krishnapatnam Port Ltd (AKPL) in SPSR Nellore District, Andhra Pradesh, and Kattupalli & Ennore Ports in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He holds overall responsibility for port operations, management, and business profitability.

This Lifetime Achievement Award is a testament to Mr. Rao’s dedication, leadership, and significant contributions to the cargo and logistics industry.