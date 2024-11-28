Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL) Marine Team recuses nine fishermen

Nellore: Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL) successfully rescued nine fishermen through a challenging rescue operation at sea near Monapalem. The operation, which lasted nearly 12 hours, was conducted in rough sea conditions with strong winds after the fishermen’s boat suffered a gearbox failure.

Despite the rough sea and strong winds and after gaining approval from the administrative authorities to operate outside the port limit, the well-trained AKPL Marine team supported by state of the art Tug boat Dol 36 managed to locate the fishermen and rescued them along with their boat. The team ensured safety of all personnel involved in the challenging weather conditions. The locals of Monapalem village praised the port officials for their brave act.

The rescue operation was coordinated by Head Marine and closely monitored by Collector officer Tirupati. The rescued fishermen were immediately sent for medical aid. The AKPL medical team screened them and provided necessary treatments. All the fishermen are in good health. The AKPL management provided them food and accommodation. The Government Agencies commended AKPL for their exemplary efforts in ensuring the safety of the fishermen, further reinforcing the port’s reputation for operational excellence and humanitarian service.

Speaking on the occasion, Adani Krishnapatnam Port management said, “Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited stands committed to the safety and welfare of those at sea. Our team’s dedication and skill in navigating these adverse conditions showcase the high standards we uphold. We are deeply proud of the rescue team and extend our gratitude to the administrative authorities for their support.”