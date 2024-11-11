Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL) Achieves New Milestone in Iron Ore Cargo Handling and receives Sustenance Organization Award

Nellore: Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL) celebrated a historic accomplishment in iron ore cargo handling and achieved a new milestone. The port facilitated the highest-ever parcel of iron ore, totaling 193,402 MT, for JSW Steels via MV MINERAL UTAMARO. This milestone surpasses the previous record of 192,856 MT set by MV Samjohn Argonaut in February 2018. To mark this achievement, a commemorative memento was presented to the Ship Master by AKPL’s COO, Mr. Rajan Babu; Marine Head, Capt. Rajat Garg; Capt. B Sahoo, HoS Marine; Head of Security, Maj. Venkatesh Bhaskar; and Mr. Junead Shaik, In-charge of Port Control Marine.

These awards and accomplishments underscore AKPL’s dedication to operational excellence, quality improvement, and its role in supporting India’s growing industrial demands

Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited has also been awarded the prestigious Sustenance Organization Award by the Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI), Tirupati Chapter, at the 10th Annual Convention on Quality Concepts. Former Minister Mrs. Galla Aruna Kumari presented this award to Mr. Jagdish Patel, CEO, AKPL team in recognition of the port’s unwavering commitment to promoting quality culture and continuous improvement year after year. Head of Marketing (Dry Cargo) Mr. Sidhartha Kumar Sarangi and Deputy General Manager (Projects) Mr. Vivek Narayanan received the award on behalf of the company.

In addition to this accolade, Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL) was further recognized for its excellence in quality management by securing four Kaizen awards and two Quality Control (QC) awards in the Golden Category.

Speaking on the occasion Adani Krishnapatnam Port management said, “Receiving the Sustenance Organisation Award is a testament to our team’s commitment to quality and continuous improvement. We are dedicated to setting new standards in operational excellence, as demonstrated by our recent achievement in iron ore cargo handling. These accolades not only honor our past efforts but inspire us to keep innovating for a better future.” At Adani Krishnapatnam Port, the team is committed to continuously improving operations and delivering exceptional value to the customers through innovation and excellence.