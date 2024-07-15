Adani Group to give 11 lakh saplings for Indore, Madhya Pradesh, as part of its pledge to plant 100 million trees

Ahmedabad : As part of its pledge to plant and nurture 100 million trees by FY30, the Adani Group has joined forces with the Madhya Pradesh Government and will be providing 11 lakh saplings, out of 51 lakh trees to be planted in Indore. The green drive was conducted from the 7th to the 14th of July 2024 and is in line with the group’s commitment to a sustainable future.

Expressing concerns over the rising temperatures recorded this year, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav and Cabinet Minister, Madhya Pradesh, Kailash Vijayvargiya had taken a pledge to plant 5.5 crore trees across 55 districts in the state. This is part of the larger ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign initiated by the Prime Minister with a target to plant 1.4 billion trees across the country.

Of the 51 lakh trees that would be planted in Indore, the Adani Group will provide 11 lakh saplings. The saplings would be of 25 different species that would help create biodiversity in the city’s green zone.

About Adani Group’s 100 million trees pledge

The Adani Group has pledged to grow 100 million trees by 2030 on 1t.org, the World Economic Forum’s “Trillion Trees Platform”. This commitment makes it one of the most ambitious corporate commitments ever made on 1t.org so far. This includes 29.52 million trees which the group has already planted and has pledged to conserve. As a responsible business group, Adani aims to contribute to the global sustainability agenda. This pledge will support Adani Group’s action towards addressing climate change and its ambition to transition to a low-carbon and subsequently carbon-neutral and net-zero business. It recognizes that trees are an important carbon sink, they enhance biodiversity and are essential for a healthy planet and healthy people.

The pledge is aligned with India’s nationally determined contribution (NDC) commitment under the Paris Agreement where the country has committed to create an additional carbon sink to sequester 2.5-3.0 billion tons of CO2.