Adani Group Donates Rakshak Vehicles for Wildlife Rescue Operations in Odisha

Keonjhar – Mahanadi Mines and Minerals Private Limited (MMMPL) and Kalinga Alumina Limited (KAL), both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), proudly announce the donation of two Rakshak vehicles for wildlife rescue operations in the Khariar and Balangir Forest Divisions of Odisha.

The vehicles, donated by MMMPL and KAL, will be utilized for emergency purposes, such as the rescue of humans and animals, and will operate in the Balangir, Bargarh, and Khariar Forest Divisions. This initiative underscores the commitment of KAL, MMMPL, and Adani Enterprises to supporting the community and enhancing safety measures in the region.

The donation ceremony was attended by esteemed dignitaries, including Preksha Agrawal IAS(Probationer)Divisional Forest Officer Dhanraj Hanumant, three ACFs; besides company officials Nabal Kishor Sharma and Dharmendra Dubey.