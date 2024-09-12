 Adani Gangavaram Port Deploys Special Teams and Equipment to Clear Storm Drains in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam : Adani Gangavaram Port, the deepest and one of the most modern ports in India has deployed special teams and mechanized equipment to assist the city of Visakhapatnam in clearing storm drains and other critical flow paths to mitigate the impact of heavy rains caused by a deep depression affecting North Andhra Pradesh.

This initiative comes at a crucial time, as Visakhapatnam’s municipal teams (GVMC) have been diverted to support relief efforts in Vijayawada following severe flooding there since August 31, 2024. AGPL’s teams have stepped in to help ensure that the arterial roads of Visakhapatnam remain functional, reducing the risks of water stagnation and flooding, which has been experiencing flooding since August 31, 2024, AGPL’s intervention in Pedagantyada and Gajuwaka has been vital to preventing water stagnation and maintaining key road operations despite the challenging weather conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management said, At Adani Gangavaram Port, we believe in standing by the community during times of need. By deploying our specialized teams and equipment, we are assisting in storm drain clearance and ensuring that Visakhapatnam’s infrastructure remains resilient against the ongoing downpour,” said an AGPL spokesperson. This timely effort reflects AGPL’s commitment to the safety and well-being of the local community, ensuring that essential infrastructure remains functional during extreme weather conditions.