Adani Gangavaram Port completes Beach Nourishment & organises a Mega Medical Camp

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port the deepest and the most modern port in the country today completed its annual beach nourishment drive near Yarada beach. The Port had taken up beach nourishment works under its CSR initiative for the development of community infrastructure. The team conducted beach cleaning activity at Yarada beach by refurbishing 1.4 Lac Cubic Meters of sand near the sea shore & repaired the connecting road in an effort to improve the facilities.

Adani Gangavaram Port Limited in association with Adani Foundation also conducted monthly Medical camps at Gangavaram, Dibbapalem, Srinagar Colony & Jalari Pallipalem Villages. The free health check-up camp was attended by eminent doctors from Vizag along with the Sr. Management of Gangavaram Port. The camps were attended by more than 1000 people from Gangavaram and its surrounding Villages. The eye camps were attended by 800 members, and nearly 340 people were provided with spectacles based on the ophthalmology consultation and distributed free of charge at the camp

Speaking on the occasion Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management said “This Beach nourishment programme & medical camps are conducted as a part of our CSR programme. We are committed to the people of the community in developing infrastructure, Livelihood & health care facilities for the underprivileged people from the communities in our neighbourhood. Community health & development is a core focus & this is a step towards ensuring healthcare & commitment to the quality of life of the local community. Adani Gangavaram Port Limited is also planning to engage with the people on Skilling, Health Care & infrastructure in the future.