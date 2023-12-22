Adani Gangavaram Port achieves another milestone by berthing deepest draft vessel

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port the deepest and the most modern port in the country today achieved another milestone by berthing the deepest draft vessel at the port. The vessel MV TRUE COURAGE with draft of 18.12 Mtrs was berthed at the port’s mechanized terminal. This has surpassed the port’s previous highest record of 18 Mtrs which was achieved in June 2023.

The port has cemented its position as an all-weather facility that can accommodate draft deep vessels at any time by berthing this deep draft vessel. The port has inaugurated and operationalized infrastructure with investments of over INR 50 crores in this year that have improved its operational ability in Railways, Mechanized Handling, Cargo Storage as well as various environmental initiatives. Adani Gangavaram Port is committed to delivery best-in-class services through the best infrastructure.

Speaking on the occasion Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management said, “We are incredibly proud of our team’s accomplishments and their focus on achieving newer targets. Adani Gangavaram Port has tremendous capability and has the state-of-the-art infrastructure to handle deepest vessels. We are confident that with our continued focus and growth and development, GPL will set newer heights in area of cargo management”