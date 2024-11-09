Adani Gangavaram Port achieves a new record in Timber Log Handling 

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port, the deepest and one of the most modern ports in India today set a new record of timber log handling on consecutive days of handling 4,392 metric tons and 4,206 metric tons of timber logs for the vessel MV Mangusta. The port surpassed its previous record of 2,900 metric tons in a single day by 52% on growth.

The port has been able to surpass its previous records as management has made strategic investments in infrastructure for efficient cargo handling and railway facilities. The port expects to set further operational records in FY24 and deliver Industry Best Services to its customers. Adani Gangavaram Port’s operational expertise and the capability of its advanced infrastructure, which enables high productivity and prioritizes safety. The port team’s dedication and efficiency underscore the facility’s ongoing commitment to optimizing performance and supporting the growing demands of the shipping and logistics industry

Speaking on the occasion, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management said “We are extremely delighted on this achievement. We at Adani Gangavaram Port always strive to provide the best service to our customers. We offer substantial economic benefits to Indian importers combined with highly efficient port operations and evacuation systems with faster turnaround time & delivery. We are extremely happy to see the trade derive benefits from the modern deep-water infrastructure at the port.”