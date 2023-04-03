Adani Gangavaram Port achieves a new record in handling Rakes

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port the deepest and the most modern port in the country today set a new record of handling 663 rakes has surpassed its 6 previous records in handling rakes on 31 March, 2023. Port is having vast storage facilities including covered warehouses to manage various cargos and state-of-the-art material handling systems. Adani Gangavaram Port is consistently performing well and creating newer records for handling variety of cargoes.

Highest Daily rakes handled:The port performed excellent by handling rakes 32 in a day previous highest is 27 which has achieved in the month of January, 2023.

Highest Outward Rakes loaded:The port has achieved the highest Outward Rakes loaded 22 in a day & the previous highest is 19 which has achieved in the month of March, 2022

Highest rakes handled in a month:The port handled the highest number of rakes of 663 for the month surpassed the earliest of 600 in the month of January.

Highest inward rakes in a month:The port handled inward rakes in a month of 264 for the month of March, 2023 previously it was 230 rakes in the month of February, 2023.

Highest rakes handled in FY:The port handled the highest rakes of 6238 for the FY 2022-2023 and it was earlier highest rakes of 5475 in the FY 2019-2020

Highest Outward rakes in FY:The port handled the highest Outward rakes of 4556 for the FY 2022-2023 and previously the highest rakes of 4063 in the FY 2019-2020

Speaking on the occasion Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management said “We are extremely delighted on this achievement. “We are incredibly proud of our team’s accomplishments. Our cargo management efficiency is demonstrated by our new record of handling rakes in the month. We surpassed its 6 previous records in handling rakes. We at Gangavaram Port always strive to provide the best service to our customers. Adani Gangavaram Port offer substantial economic benefits to Indian importers combined with highly efficient port operations and evacuation system with faster turnaround time & delivery. We are extremely happy to see the trade derive benefits of modern deep-water infrastructure.” The port has the ability to handle larger vessels efficiently & which has resulted in substantial savings to the Port users and the trade.