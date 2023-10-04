Adani Gangavaram Port achieves a new record in handling Rakes

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port the deepest and the most modern port in the country today set a new record of handling 160 rakes. The port dispatched the cargo to the power industries of Andhra Pradesh & Tamil Nadu. These are the highest number of incoming coal rakes handled by the port over the last month. The port has loaded 42 wagons of BCN rake in 3 hours 30 minutes for IPL (Indian Potash Limited).

The port has been able to surpass its previous records as management has made strategic investment in infrastructure for efficient cargo handling and railway facilities. The port expects to set further operational records in H2 FY24 and deliver Industry Best Services to its customers.

Speaking on the occasion Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management said “We are extremely delighted on this achievement. We at Adani Gangavaram Port always strive to provide the best service to our customers. We offer substantial economic benefits to Indian importers combined with highly efficient port operations and evacuation system with faster turnaround time & delivery. We are extremely happy to see the trade derive benefits of the modern deep-water infrastructure at the port.”

The port has the ability to handle larger vessels efficiently. This has resulted in substantial savings to the Port users and the trade.