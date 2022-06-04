Adani Foundation supports fire victims in Odisha

Dhamra : The lighting yesterday completely burnt the house of Narayan Mahakud of Jagula GP of Dhamra Port vicinity. As reported, Mr. Mahakuda was completely home and resource less due to this thunder storm light by loosing his home, home appliances, gold, and money. In this distress situation of the family Adani Foundation, the CSR wing of Adani Dhamra Port has reached to the family along with the key stakeholders of the GP with immediate customised fire relief support which could help the family to over come the situation.

Though the support of Adani Foundation is small in nature but help the family in addressing the immediate need of the family in having temporary shelter, food, clothing etc. The Foundation has been standing with people in their distress and challenging time and till date it has supported over 50 fire victims in its Port periphery – said Mr. Suresh Mahunta, the eminent opinion leader of the GP.