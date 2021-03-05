Adani Foundation organizes exposure visit for Women Producer Groups

Dhamra: With an objective to encourage women producer group members to engage themselves in undertaking and improving various income generation activities as alternate livelihood opportunities, Adani Foundation, the CSR wing of Adani Dhamra Port have organized an exposure visit for 8 Women Producer Group members of Dosinga, Jagula, Kaithakhola, Karanjamal, Karanpali near Dhamra port periphery Gram Panchayats to Odisha Livelihood Mission operational blocks of Jajpur district.

The 30 Women Producer Group members were taken to Tandra, Kabirpur, Narasinghpur villages of Korei, Jajpur & Rasulpur blocks of Jajpur district. The members were visited sites of mushroom farming, phenyl manufacturing unit, pickle, Bari & spices manufacturing unit, commercial vermicompost unit, honey beekeeping etc. developed by Maa Hingula & Maa Santoshi SHG members in support of Odisha Livelihood Mission, ORMAS & NABARD.

The members interacted with concern OLM block officers and the trainers on programs which would help them in becoming self-reliant. They also discussed with local SHG members pertaining to scope and way of implementing these income generation activities in Dhamra port periphery villages.

The visit has increased women the confidence in decision making not only in women engagement in different subsidiary income generation activities intend to generate additional income to the family but also women involvement in decision making at the household and community level – said Renukabala Bhuiyan, Udyogi Mitra, Maa Dhamarai Mahila Utpadaka Gosti. The day-long of exposure visit was coordinated and supported by the District Project Manager and his team of Odisha Livelihood Mission of Jajpur district.