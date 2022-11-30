Adani Foundation organises “Pratibha Anweshan”

Dhamra : As part of the Uthaan Project, Adani Foundation in collaboration with its project partner ThinkZone and mentoring partner District Education Department had organised the final round “Pratibha Anweshan” programme yesterday at Sukchand Manna UP School. The programme screening was done by the teachers and Sahayak among 3174 students of standard 1 to 5 in 46 Utthan centres located in 3 clusters (Dosinga, Karanjamal and Paiksahi) of Dhamra Port immediate GPs. Out of these 3174 students, 341 students were qualified and participated in the final round of talent search event- Pratibha Anweshan on Math, Odia & English spelling, Debate (Folk storytelling), Innovative projects (best out of waste), fancy dress and group dance.

Led by 35 teachers and 48 Sahayak – The community level volunteer of Uthaan Projects had facilitated in organising the event. Mr. Anup Ku. Das, CRCC of Karanjamal cluster moderated the event. The day was witnessed by Mr. Dhanapati Manna, CRSS – Dosinga, Mr. Anhimanyu Nayak, CRCC – Paiksahi cluster, 40 teachers and eminent community leaders from the locality.

The Uthaan projects aims to establish an atmosphere where the learning levels and intellectuality of Primary students will increase to the level as per the National Education Policy. Believing on the fact that, the participatory and activity-based learning will contribute in bringing the students to the same level, Adani Foundation with the support of Mo School Abhiyan and SCERT has started the project in 2019 with ThinkZone in 11 AWC and 17 primary schools its immediate vicinity on pilot. Upon the success of the pilot, it has now scaled-up the project to 46 primary schools under 3 clusters such are Dosinga, Karanjamal and Paiksahi with the clearance of District Education Department in the year 2022.