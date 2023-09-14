Adani Foundation organises FLN training for 46 Utthan Sahayaks

Dhamra Port: Adani Foundation is implementing Uthhan Project in 46 Government primary school of Dosinga, Karanjmal and Paiksahi educational cluster of Dhamra region of Bhadrak District. The project is striving to ensure grade specific learning level among above 3000 primary school children on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy by engaging 46 Sahayaks – The community volunteer from Dhamra Port periphery villages.

As the part of the project, the foundation has been organising various capacity building initiatives to enhance not only the technical knowledge of these Sahayak but also improve their interest & involvement in the project so that they will provide their service consistently.

With the objective to elevate the standard of Foundational Literacy & Numeracy among students and ensure that no child lags in their educational journey thereby adhering to the NIPUN Bharat guidelines, the Foundation has organized a capacity-building workshop for these 46 Utthan Sahayaks who has been relentlessly working with the project since 2020.

Held at Suk Chand Manna Upper Primary School, Koithkhola today, the workshop was facilitated by Shri. Anup Kumar Das, the ex-CRCC of the Karanjamal cluster, Shri Tapan Sahoo, State Resource Person and Shri Debasish Muduli District Resource Person, Department of School and Mass Education, Government of Odisha. The Sahayaks were oriented and exposed with the deeper understanding on mission & guidelines of Foundational Literacy & Numeracy, National Education Policy (NEP) and the NIPUN Bharat initiative.

To maintain the series of capacity building of these Sahayaks, the foundation is planning to organise the 2nd batch of the training in October 2023. The proposed training will cover advanced aspects of education, including designing lesson modules, crafting effective lesson plans, conducting stimulating classroom-based activities, and organizing enlightening parental workshops.