Adani Foundation Observes International Women’s Day

Dhamra : The 48th International Women’s Day was observed by Adani Foundation among the members from Women Self-help Group, Women Producers Groups, SuPoshan Sanginis, Uthaan Sahayak, Livestock village level volunteers “Pasusakshi” and Dairy Entrepreneurs. Over 200 women from 9 periphery GPs of Adani Dhamra Port participated in the day observation held at Adani Skill Development Center, Kuamara. The event was chaired by Mrs. Aradhana Rath Mishra, President, Adani Dhamra Port Women’s club – “Sanginis” as Chief guest in the august presence of Mrs. Ashalata Das, Sarpanch- Karanpalli as Guest of Honour, Mrs. Pragyan Gupta, Vice-President, Sanginis as Guest of Honour, Mrs. Sunita Kar, Member-Sanginis as Guest of Honour, and Mrs. Krishnapriya Sarangi, Principal, Adani DAV Senior Secondary School as Chief Speaker.

To honour the remarkable work done on Education, Health and Livelihoods, 16 Community Level Volunteer designated as “Sanginis” of Adani Wilmar SuPoshan project, 44 Uthaan Sahayak, 05 ASDC Trainer and Self Employed Tailoring entrepreneur, 06 Livestock PashuSakhi, 17 Women Livestock Farmers, and Members of 08 Women Producers Groups were felicitated by the guest present on the occasion.

The Unit CSR Head, Adani Foundation had given a flashback on the objective of the day and contribution made by young youth women, Pregnant women and lactating mothers to different projects being implement by Adani Foundation for ensuring the quality of life of people in Adani Dhamra Port vicinity. At the end Ms. Dibya Bharati Patanaik, Project Officer, Adani Foundation has given the vote of thanks to participants and guests for their participation in making the event a success one.