Adani Foundation Observes Go-Sambardhana Week

Dhamra : The Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of Adani Dhamra Port, celebrated Go Sambardhana Week in Kuamara and the surrounding port periphery villages. The initiative highlighted the significance of livestock care and management while recognizing livestock owners for their dedication to rearing and nurturing livestock. The week-long celebration aimed to raise awareness among villagers about the benefits of livestock rearing and the best practices for livestock health and management. To achieve this, Adani Foundation, in collaboration with the district and block-level Animal Husbandry Department, organized veterinary treatment and awareness camps across nine core gram panchayats in Chandali block and Balimunda Gram Panchayat in Basudevpur block.

Vaccination and treatment were provided to 553 livestock by a team of experts and veterinary surgeons. Two Mobile Veterinary Units offered doorstep services, distributing free medicines, mineral supplements, and fruits to enhance livestock nutrition. The camps were led by experienced professionals, including Dr. Srinibash Kar, Dr. Nimain Charan Pattnaik, and Dr. Rashmirekha Sethi, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS), Bansada.

Speaking about the initiative, a spokesperson from Adani Foundation said, “Livestock is a vital component of rural livelihoods, and through Go Sambardhana Week, we aim to strengthen awareness about livestock health management and its benefits for sustainable development. Our collaboration with the Animal Husbandry Department ensures that these services reach the community effectively, improving both animal health and farmers’ economic resilience.”

The awareness camps focused on educating villagers about common livestock diseases and preventive care, highlighting the economic benefits of adopting scientific livestock rearing practices, and encouraging them to utilize veterinary services available at the panchayat level.

Adani Foundation continues to foster sustainable community development through its CSR initiatives, focusing on health, education, sustainable livelihoods, and community well-being. The Go Sambardhana Week is a testament to the Foundation’s commitment to promoting rural prosperity and animal welfare in Odisha’s Dhamra region.