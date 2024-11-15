Adani Foundation observes Children’s Day

Dhamra : Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of the Adani Group, has observed Children’s Day 2024 in collaboration with 46 Government schools around the Dhamra Port periphery. The day was filled with engaging competitions and fun activities for students, aiming to foster creativity, teamwork, and joy among young minds. As part of its ongoing commitment for holistic development of students, Adani Foundation, through its CSR project ‘Utthan,’ distributed over 8,000 notebooks to students across these schools.

This initiative not only provided essential educational resources but also emphasized the Foundation’s dedication to enhancing learning experiences in the region. Children’s Day at these schools offered students the opportunity to participate in a series of activities designed to inspire confidence and a spirit of healthy competition. From quizzes to art contests, each event was crafted to bring out the best in students while celebrating their potential. Adani Foundation is carrying out numerous education-focused initiatives, including the Vidyaratna Scholarship program, Utthan, Udaan, IT ON WHEEL etc. And it remains committed to tirelessly supporting the holistic development of students in its peripheral communities.