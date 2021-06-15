Adani Foundation facilitates seed at Farmers Doorstep

Dhamra: To ensure the overall development of farmer community and their financial situation by providing the ontime technical and seed support in a collaborative manner with state and District based Agriculture and its line departments, Adani dhamra Port has been undertaking various initiatives through its CSR arm Adani Foundation.

The farming community has been massively affected due to the recently happened severe cyclone YAAS. To address the need of the situation and helping the farming community to stand by their own feet, Adani Foundation with the support of State Agriculture Department and Sansar Agropol PVT limited is providing subsidized paddy seed support to the farming community of its locality. Post to the paddy support the technical support will also be provided to the farming community by the foundation in collaboration with the government line department.

In this connection, the foundation has facilitated in making available 6 mt high yielding research based varieties (RGL 2537 and CR 505) to the farming community. To start with, today 6 mt seeds have arrived at Karanpalli and Karanjamal GP. The seeds would be provided to the farmers in a subsidized price through two Farmers Club of Karanpalli and Karanjamal i.e. Maa Banadurga Farmers Club and Govinda Krushka Club.

The programme was inaugurated by Shri Bairagi Charan Sethi, Block Agriculture Officer, Chnadbali and Dr. Ajit Kumar Giri, Block Agriculture Officer, Bhadrak. The Programme will benefit 350 small and marginal farmers of Karanpalli and Karanjamal.

Post to the inauguration both the BEOs, discussed with the farmers about the issues and concerns as well as the impact of Severe Cyclone YAAS and did the field visit for saline soil and water sample collection to send the same for state level testing to draw future course of interventions for the farming community in the area.