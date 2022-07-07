Adani Foundation extends Farm Implement support to Farmers

Dhamra: Adani Dhamra Port through its CSR arm “Adani Foundation” has been striving to improve the production and income of farmers in its vicinity. Taking the vision ahead it has been extending the support of the capacity building, seed, saplings, vermicompost pit, Azolla pit with the technical guidance and support of Krishi Vigyan Kendra and the Agriculture & Horticulture department in the district.

Taking forward the initiative, the foundation for the first time has extended the package of farm implements to three farmers’ clubs namely Maa Jajaji Mangala Farmer’s Club – Balimunda, Govinda Farmer’s Club – Karanjamal and Maa Banadurga Farmer’s Club – Bijayapatna of Karanpali GP in this financial year. The package includes Power Tiler, Power Weider, Battery operated sprayer machine and Paddy winnowing fan.

All the implements will be in the custody of the farmer’s club and shall be given to the farmers in the vicinity on a hiring basis. The money collected from the farmers would be kept in the bank account of the Farmer’s club and will be used for the maintenance of the implements and for the purchase of new farm implements.

The foundation will extend the requisite training to the farmers for effectively using these farm implements. This support of the Adani Foundation will enable the farming community to enhance their skill in using these implements and their income – said the members of the Farmers Club.