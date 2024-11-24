 Adani Foundation Conducts Free Health Camps; More than 700 patients benefitted

Dhamra: As part of its unwavering commitment to improving access to healthcare, the Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of Dhamra Port Company Limited, organized a series of outreach health camps in collaboration with the District Health Department, Bhadrak. These camps, held across four gram panchayats, provided free medical diagnostics, consultations, and medicines to more than 700 patients in underserved communities.

The health camps were conducted at Daulatpur village (Tihidi Block), Bansada, Panchutikri (Chandbali Block), and Balimunda (Basudevpur Block). The initiative aimed to bridge the gap in healthcare accessibility and offer essential medical services to rural populations.

A total of 705 patients from four gram panchayats availed themselves of free diagnostic services, medical consultations, and medicines. Expert care was provided by Dr. Subhojit Roul from the Department of Medicine and Dr. Sanjay Dash, an Orthopedics Specialist. The camps were inaugurated by PRI members, community leaders, and Adani Foundation officials, showcasing strong community participation and support. Additionally, local youth from the respective gram panchayats played a pivotal role in coordinating the camps, ensuring their smooth operation and overall success.

Speaking about the initiative, an Adani Foundation spokesperson said, “At Adani Foundation, we are committed to making quality healthcare accessible to rural communities. These outreach health camps are a step towards addressing healthcare challenges and ensuring the well-being of the people in our project areas. We are grateful for the collaboration of the District Health Department and the active involvement of the community.”

The health camps focused on diagnosing and treating common health ailments, providing orthopedic consultations and specialized care, dispensing essential medicines free of cost, and educating communities about health and hygiene practices.

Adani Foundation continues to drive impactful health initiatives under its CSR mandate, striving to improve the quality of life in the Dhamra region and beyond. By aligning its efforts with community needs, the Foundation remains dedicated to fostering sustainable development and enhancing healthcare accessibility in rural Odisha.