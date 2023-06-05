Adani Foundation Celebrates World Environment Day

Dhamra : Adani Foundation, the corporate social responsibility wing of Adani Group, commemorated World Environment Day in 46 government schools in the port vicinity. The initiative aimed to instill environmental consciousness among students and the community by organizing various activities centered around the theme of this year’s campaign, #BeatPlasticPollution.

Our UtthanSahayaks conducted a widespread plantation drive within the school premises as well as at their household. This effort aimed to foster a greener environment and create awareness about the significance of combating pollution. By encouraging tree plantation, the Adani foundation aimed to contribute to the restoration and preservation of the ecosystem in the region.

In alignment with the global call for solutions to tackle plastic pollution, Adani Foundation remains committed to creating a sustainable and eco-friendly environment within the school premises. The plantation drive is just one aspect of the Foundation’s comprehensive approach to environmental conservation.

The UtthanSahayaks also conducted awareness campaigns to educate students about the importance of plantation and the detrimental effects of plastic pollution. These campaigns focused on promoting sustainable practices, such as reducing single-use plastics and adopting recycling initiatives. By empowering the students with knowledge, Utthan aims to nurture a generation of environmentally conscious individuals who actively contribute to the betterment of the planet.

Adani Foundation remains dedicated to its mission of social development and environmental sustainability. By organizing initiatives like the World Environment Day celebrations, the Foundation continues to make a positive impact on the communities it serves.