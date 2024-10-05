Adani Foundation Celebrates ‘SURAVI’ Shishu Mahotsava   

Dhamra : “SURAVI” – The Shishu Mahotsava: School level cultural events have been organized in our CSR operational area by Four Govt. Schools Clusters of our region. The cultural event was sponsored by the Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of the Adani Group. It was organized in the four educational clusters: Kuamara, Karanjamal, Paiksahi, and Dosinga of Chandbali block, during the last week of September & first week of October 2024, comprising of 72 schools. This is a platform for students to showcase their talents in more than 30 competitive events at each cluster venue. The winners of these cluster-level competitions will advance to the Block-level SURAVI event, with the opportunity to compete at the District and State levels. The State-Level finals of this cultural extravaganza have been planned on 14th November 2024, on Children’s Day, at state capital city of Bhubaneswar.

The initiative highlights the Adani Foundation’s dedication to fostering young talent and enriching the educational landscape in the Dhamra region. By providing students with opportunities to participate in healthy competitions and develop skills beyond academics, the Foundation is shaping these young individuals into the leaders of tomorrow. Through its ongoing commitment to enhancing the learning environment, the Adani Foundation continues to play an active role in supporting education and community development in the area.